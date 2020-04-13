Kansas unemployment website 'running, but running slowly'

The Kansas Department of Labor is having serious technical difficulties with its website: getkansasbenefits.gov. KDOL shared the update on Facebook Live Monday morning.

Laurel Klein Searles, the KDOL Unemployment Insurance Director said the web system has had minimal functionality since Sunday.

"At this point, IT does advise me that we are running, but we are running slowly. However, I personally cannot even access our website at this time," she said.

Searles said KDOL IT is consulting an outside vendor to try to get the website running at full capacity.

"We have an old and complicated system that has an enormous amount of strain on it right now," said Searles.

The labor department had trouble with its phone lines Monday morning, but they are now back up and running.

When the COVID-19 crisis began, the department only had 20 call-takers. Now, it has more than 100. The department also launched the Front End Call Center allowing those seeking unemployment to call in, leave their number to hold their place in line and have someone call them back.