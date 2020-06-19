Kansas unemployment rate down 2% from last month

Preliminary reports show that unemployment is down by 2% from April.

May’s unemployment rate sits at 10%, down from 11.9% in April. This comes as the state began its reopening.

According to a senior labor economist with the Kansas Labor Department, Kansas gained back 17% of the jobs lost in March and April.

“During Governor Kelly’s response to stop the spread of COVID-19, preliminary estimates show Kansas took a step in the right direction in May,” said Labor Secretary Delía García in a release.