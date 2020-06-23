Kansas to see SNAP Online Purchase Pilot

Kansans that use SNAP may soon get to try the SNAP Online Purchase Pilot.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says he has announced the approval of a request from Kansas to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households.

Perdue says the approval will allow Kansas to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP retailers.

SNAP helps over 185,000 individual Kansans and over 87,000 Kansas households.

Perdue says there is still no projected start date for the pilot in Kansas.

According to the Department of Agriculture SNAP online purchases may be made in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The USDA says it continues to provide significant technical assistance for the program and each state, EBT processor and retailer presents their own mix of challenges so FNS is providing customer service based on each need.

The USDA says until states are ready to operate the pilot, other options from retailers should be utilized such as Pay at Pick-up.

For more information about FNS visit the FNS website.

