Kansas tax filing deadline pushed to July 15th

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) -- Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order Monday afternoon pushing back the state filing deadline for personal and corporate income tax filings.
The date has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, aligning the state deadline with the recently extended federal deadline.
