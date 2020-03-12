Kansas standoff ends with 1 person dead inside burning home

Authorities say one person has been found dead inside a Salina home after a standoff and fire.

Salina police said in a Facebook post that the standoff started Wednesday after an officer saw a man with an arrest warrant for burglary riding a bicycle. When the officer approached, the man rode off and went into a home.

Several hours later, police noticed a fire in the home and heard several shots. Firefighters found a body inside after extinguishing the flames. The name of the person wasn't immediately released.