Kansas soldier to be sentenced in explosives, napalm case

The sentencing of a U.S. Army soldier whose two convictions for providing information on how to manufacture an explosive device and napalm has been postponed to mid-July, U.S. District Court records show.

Jarrett William Smith, 24, had been scheduled to be sentenced on June 8, but that was re-scheduled to July 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which started in March and is ongoing.

Kansas and federal courts have been largely closed during the past three months because of the coronavirus which has swept the United States and the rest of the globe.

Smith had provided instruction to make an improvised explosive device and a recipe to make napalm, court records said. On February 10, 2020, Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing explosives information, court records said. Each count would carry a penalty of no more than 20 years apiece in prison.

In return for the two pleas, a third count of threatening interstate communication was dismissed, court records said.

Smith was a U.S. Army private first class when the case was filed against him on September 23, 2019, according to records from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Topeka.

Smith joined the army on June 12, 2017, and on July 8, he was transferred from Fort Bliss to Fort Riley, the prosecutor's office said.

An FBI investigator's affidavit said Smith said on Facebook he wanted to travel to the Ukraine to fight in a paramilitary group called the Azov Battalion.

In a Facebook chat, Smith offered to teach others to make cell phone explosive devices "in the style of the Afghans," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"Smith talked about killing members of Antifa and destroying nearby cell towers or a local news station," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Antifa is the shortened version of "anti fascist" and can refer to a movement or an individual, the Merriam-Webster dictionary says.

On August 19, 2019, Smith had discussed a plan to conduct an attack within the United States and was looking for more "radicals" like himself, a court record said.

The target of a vehicle bomb was to be a "major news network headquarters," but a FBI Special Agent Bomb Technician told another FBI Special Agent that Smith's instructions wouldn't result in a viable explosive device, a court record said.

On September 20, Smith provided information on how to construct an explosive device and provided information on how to create improvised napalm, court records said.