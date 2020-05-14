Kansas small businesses to continue receiving loans

The Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan will continue to assist small businesses.

Kansas businesses have been awarded almost $5 billion in forgivable loans that cover payroll and associated costs. The funds have helped almost 80% of eligible payrolls in Kanas remain employed during the recent economic downturn.

The PPP and EIDL programs have helped more than 50,000 small Kansas businesses.

“The assistance provided to our small and independent business is invaluable during this economic downturn,” says U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “Without this assistance, our states unemployment figures would be far worse and thousands of Kansans would be without a paycheck. President Trump and the federal government continue to provide support to our business owners to ensure they survive this downturn and continue serving their customers and communities. I want to thank our lenders who have worked tirelessly on behalf of their clients to submit applications and drawn down much-needed funds for businesses.”

Kansas is in the top 10 in the nation in the number of loans received by businesses and the number of jobs protected through the programs. This is keeping nearly half a million people on payroll through the pandemic. The average loan amount given to Kansas businesses is less than $20,000.

When the second round of funding was authorized by Congress farmers and agriculture businesses were made available for the PPP program. Several bankers have reported increases in the number of farmers enrolling in the program.

“Any small business owner or farmer that has an interest in applying for the program should do so now,” says Rep. Marshall. “Funding remains, but business owners should be speaking with their bankers now about submitting their application as soon as possible.”

The CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force continue to provide guidance for businesses of all sizes and community-level reopening plans. Updated guidelines and additional COVID-19 resources can found here.