Kansas small businesses applaud new COVID-19 reform bill

Small business owners across Kansas are grateful for the new COVID-19 relief bill says a release from the National Federation of Independent Business.

Governor Laura Kelly said in a news conference on June 5, that she will sign the pandemic reform bill containing liability protections for small businesses that manufacture and sell personal protective equipment, says the NFIB.

The legislature also shields small businesses from potential COVID-19 exposure as long as owners take measures to follow health directives set by their counties.

“The action by the legislature and the governor to get this bill passed is providing small business owners across the state some much needed peace of mind. A recent NFIB survey found that 70% of small business owners are worried about increased liability surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re already dealing with a host of issues surrounding re-opening and how to keep their employees and customers safe,” says NFIB State Director in Kansas, Dan Murray. “Small business owners can now focus on what they do best: creating jobs and getting Kansas’ economy back up and running.”

The release also states that the NFIB’s June jobs report found that the labor market weakened in May with employment reduced by an average of 0.17 workers per business.

In the month of May, the report says that 44% of owners reported hiring or trying to hire new employees and the majority found no qualified applicants.

The full report can be found on the NFIB website.

