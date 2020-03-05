Kansas small business owners recognized

Small Business owners from around the state gathered in the Statehouse with their friends and family this evening.

The Kansas Small Business Development Centers gave out their Small Business Awards Thursday night.

Out of 2,400 businesses advised by the SBDC, 18 small business owners were recognized for their impact on the community.

Eight were named as emerging businesses of the year, including Topeka's Anneal Initiative, Inc., eight more were named as existing business of the year, and two businesses were named as exporter of the year.

"Small business in Kansas is really the backbone of our economy," SBDC Associate State Director Greg Jordan said. "Our economy really depends on growing small business and helping small businesses to thrive. And we love being a part of that."

Jordan says that 4,000 jobs are expected to be created or saved in Kansas through small businesses this year.

The event was emceed by 13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell.