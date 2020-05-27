Kansas reaches 205 deaths, 9,377 cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas is currently sitting at 9,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There have been 822 hospitalizations, 205 deaths and 75,151 negative tests.
This means there are 119 more positive cases than there were on Monday, May 25, and 17 more deaths.
Cases by county:
Anderson – 1
Atchison – 20
Barber – 1
Barton – 37
Bourbon – 8
Brown – 6
Butler – 30
Chase – 4
Chautauqua - 4
Cherokee – 9
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 31
Clay – 5
Cloud – 4
Comanche – 1
Coffey – 50
Cowley – 4
Crawford – 6
Dickinson – 3
Doniphan – 12
Douglas – 63
Edwards – 5
Ellis – 9
Ellsworth – 2
Finney – 1,417
Ford – 1,628
Franklin – 34
Geary – 16
Gove – 1
Grant – 17
Gray – 22
Greenwood – 3
Hamilton – 18
Harper – 2
Harvey – 13
Haskell – 18
Hodgeman – 1
Jackson – 91
Jefferson – 22
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 788
Kearny – 44
Kiowa – 2
Labette – 22
Lane – 3
Leavenworth – 1,073
Linn – 8
Lyon – 386
Osage – 7
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Marion – 7
McPherson – 27
Meade – 26
Miami – 7
Mitchell – 3
Montgomery – 19
Morris – 5
Morton – 4
Nemaha – 14
Neosho – 2
Ness – 1
Norton – 2
Phillips – 2
Pottawatomie – 25
Pratt – 1
Republic – 4
Reno – 51
Rice – 4
Riley – 62
Rooks – 7
Saline – 28
Scott – 13
Sedgwick – 543
Seward – 838
Shawnee – 272
Sheridan – 2
Sherman – 6
Smith – 2
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 9
Stevens – 27
Sumner – 6
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 31
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 1,315