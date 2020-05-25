Kansas sees trend of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

The CDC reports 35 percent of people infected by COVID-19 will show no symptoms. For those who do, the CDC estimates 40 percent of transmission will occur before the infected person feels sick.

Dr. Robert Whittler, an Infectious Disease Expert in Wichita, says he's seen this trend in Kansas. He says that's why social distancing is important during the State's reopening process.

"Correctional facilities, prisons, meatpacking plants where they've done extensive testing, a lot of those people who test positive are asymptomatic." Whittler said.

He says the only reason many people infected in those areas is because of extensive testing, which isn't happening to the general public yet.

"With increased testing here now more people are getting tested before they've had any symptoms, if they've had increased contact or for whatever reason." Whittler said. "Those people feel well so they're probably having more contact with people rather than when they get sick and take precautions."

He says that's why this virus is so unpredictable. As the country begins to reopen, he says the rise in asymptomatic cases is why social distancing is important.

"In order for us to progress with this thing you still have to follow some basic principles of wearing a mask when you're around others and social distancing.