Kansas sees 'series high' unemployment rate in April at 11.2%

The Kansas unemployment rate in April was 11.2%, according to the Kansas Department of Labor.

That number increased from 2.8% from March, before the state was under a stay-at-home order.

“The unemployment rate in Kansas increased significantly from a historical low of 2.8 percent in March to a series high of 11.2 percent in April as workers across Kansas felt the effects of COVID-19 on the labor market,” said Kansas Labor Secretary Delía García in a release.

Total Kansas nonfarm jobs decreased by 130,400 from March with seasonal adjusted job estimates. Private sector jobs decreased by 121,600 and government jobs by 8,800.

“April estimates reflect the impact of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Job estimates fell by 130,400 over the month with reductions in the number of jobs for all major sectors,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen. “The leisure and hospitality sector saw a particularly sharp decline accounting for 50,200 out of the total decrease since March.”

In the past year, Kansas seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs have decreased by 133,200, with 125,500 of those being private sector jobs, and 7,700 government jobs.

The national unemployment rate for April was 14.7%.