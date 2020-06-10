Kansas sees 240 deaths and over 10,800 positive cases of COVID-19

Kansas climbs to 240 COVID-19 related deaths and 10,812 positive cases says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

As of June 10 Kansas has 10,812 recorded positive cases of COVID-19, 162 more cases than Monday, June 8 according to the KDHE. The state has also seen four more deaths bringing the total up to 240 COVID-19 related deaths for the state.

Currently Kansas has 954 hospitalizations and 112,930 negative tests.

County counts are as follows:

Anderson – 1

Atchison – 24

Barber – 1

Barton – 47

Bourbon – 8

Brown – 9

Butler – 40

Chase – 3

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 10

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 33

Clay – 6

Cloud – 5

Coffey – 52

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 27

Crawford – 6

Dickinson – 6

Doniphan – 20

Douglas – 76

Edwards – 5

Ellis – 14

Ellsworth – 3

Finney – 1,502

Ford – 1,852

Franklin – 46

Geary – 21

Gove – 1

Grant – 17

Gray – 23

Greenwood – 10

Hamilton – 27

Harper – 2

Harvey – 13

Haskell – 22

Hodgeman – 5

Jackson – 102

Jefferson – 23

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 1,003

Kearny – 46

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 26

Lane – 4

Leavenworth – 1,102

Linn – 11

Lyon – 452

Marion – 7

McPherson – 39

Meade – 30

Miami – 7

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 20

Morris – 5

Morton – 6

Nemaha – 19

Neosho – 2

Ness – 4

Norton – 2

Osage – 10

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 2

Pottawatomie – 34

Pratt – 2

Reno – 55

Republic – 4

Rice – 4

Riley – 70

Rooks – 7

Saline – 32

Scott – 15

Sedgwick – 684

Seward – 897

Shawnee – 407

Sheridan – 2

Sherman – 7

Smith – 2

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 9

Stevens – 29

Sumner – 10

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 31

Washington – 1

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 1,607

For more information visit the KDHE website.

