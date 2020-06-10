Kansas sees 240 deaths and over 10,800 positive cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas climbs to 240 COVID-19 related deaths and 10,812 positive cases says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
As of June 10 Kansas has 10,812 recorded positive cases of COVID-19, 162 more cases than Monday, June 8 according to the KDHE. The state has also seen four more deaths bringing the total up to 240 COVID-19 related deaths for the state.
Currently Kansas has 954 hospitalizations and 112,930 negative tests.
County counts are as follows:
Anderson – 1
Atchison – 24
Barber – 1
Barton – 47
Bourbon – 8
Brown – 9
Butler – 40
Chase – 3
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 10
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 33
Clay – 6
Cloud – 5
Coffey – 52
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 27
Crawford – 6
Dickinson – 6
Doniphan – 20
Douglas – 76
Edwards – 5
Ellis – 14
Ellsworth – 3
Finney – 1,502
Ford – 1,852
Franklin – 46
Geary – 21
Gove – 1
Grant – 17
Gray – 23
Greenwood – 10
Hamilton – 27
Harper – 2
Harvey – 13
Haskell – 22
Hodgeman – 5
Jackson – 102
Jefferson – 23
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 1,003
Kearny – 46
Kiowa – 3
Labette – 26
Lane – 4
Leavenworth – 1,102
Linn – 11
Lyon – 452
Marion – 7
McPherson – 39
Meade – 30
Miami – 7
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 20
Morris – 5
Morton – 6
Nemaha – 19
Neosho – 2
Ness – 4
Norton – 2
Osage – 10
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Pawnee – 3
Phillips – 2
Pottawatomie – 34
Pratt – 2
Reno – 55
Republic – 4
Rice – 4
Riley – 70
Rooks – 7
Saline – 32
Scott – 15
Sedgwick – 684
Seward – 897
Shawnee – 407
Sheridan – 2
Sherman – 7
Smith – 2
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 9
Stevens – 29
Sumner – 10
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 31
Washington – 1
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 1,607
