Kansas sees 4 more COVID-19 related deaths and over 10,500 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas reaches 236 COVID-19 related deaths and over 10,500 positive cases.
The state now has 236 deaths, four more than Friday, June 5, and 10,650 positive cases, 257 more than Friday.
County breakdown is as follows:
Anderson – 1
Atchison – 23
Barber – 1
Barton – 46
Bourbon – 8
Brown – 9
Butler – 40
Chase – 3
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 10
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 33
Clay – 6
Cloud – 5
Coffey – 52
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 26
Crawford – 6
Dickinson – 5
Doniphan – 20
Douglas – 74
Edwards – 5
Ellis – 12
Ellsworth – 2
Finney – 1,496
Ford – 1,856
Franklin – 38
Geary – 21
Gove – 1
Grant – 17
Gray – 22
Greenwood – 9
Hamilton – 25
Harper – 2
Harvey – 13
Haskell – 22
Hodgeman – 6
Jackson – 103
Jefferson – 23
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 977
Kearny – 46
Kiowa – 3
Labette – 22
Lane – 4
Leavenworth – 1,103
Linn – 11
Lyon – 451
Marion – 7
McPherson – 33
Meade – 30
Miami – 7
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 20
Morris – 5
Morton – 6
Nemaha – 19
Neosho – 2
Ness – 4
Norton – 2
Osage – 9
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Pawnee – 4
Phillips – 2
Pottawatomie – 31
Pratt – 2
Reno – 54
Republic – 4
Rice – 4
Riley – 70
Rooks – 7
Saline – 31
Scott – 15
Sedgwick – 660
Seward – 899
Shawnee – 384
Sheridan – 2
Sherman – 7
Smith – 2
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 9
Stevens – 29
Sumner – 8
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 31
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 1,560
