Kansas sees 4 more COVID-19 related deaths and over 10,500 positive cases

Kansas reaches 236 COVID-19 related deaths and over 10,500 positive cases.

The state now has 236 deaths, four more than Friday, June 5, and 10,650 positive cases, 257 more than Friday.

County breakdown is as follows:

Anderson – 1

Atchison – 23

Barber – 1

Barton – 46

Bourbon – 8

Brown – 9

Butler – 40

Chase – 3

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 10

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 33

Clay – 6

Cloud – 5

Coffey – 52

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 26

Crawford – 6

Dickinson – 5

Doniphan – 20

Douglas – 74

Edwards – 5

Ellis – 12

Ellsworth – 2

Finney – 1,496

Ford – 1,856

Franklin – 38

Geary – 21

Gove – 1

Grant – 17

Gray – 22

Greenwood – 9

Hamilton – 25

Harper – 2

Harvey – 13

Haskell – 22

Hodgeman – 6

Jackson – 103

Jefferson – 23

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 977

Kearny – 46

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 22

Lane – 4

Leavenworth – 1,103

Linn – 11

Lyon – 451

Marion – 7

McPherson – 33

Meade – 30

Miami – 7

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 20

Morris – 5

Morton – 6

Nemaha – 19

Neosho – 2

Ness – 4

Norton – 2

Osage – 9

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Pawnee – 4

Phillips – 2

Pottawatomie – 31

Pratt – 2

Reno – 54

Republic – 4

Rice – 4

Riley – 70

Rooks – 7

Saline – 31

Scott – 15

Sedgwick – 660

Seward – 899

Shawnee – 384

Sheridan – 2

Sherman – 7

Smith – 2

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 9

Stevens – 29

Sumner – 8

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 31

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 1,560

For more information visit the KDHE website.

