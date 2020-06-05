Kansas sees 232 COVID-19 related deaths, 10,393 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas has 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 223 more positive cases than the state did on June 3, says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 update.
The state is currently at 232 coronavirus related deaths and 10,393 positive cases.
County breakdown is as follows:
Anderson – 1
Atchison – 23
Barber – 1
Barton – 44
Bourbon – 8
Brown – 7
Butler – 40
Chase – 3
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 10
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 32
Clay – 6
Cloud – 5
Coffey – 50
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 17
Crawford – 6
Dickinson – 5
Doniphan – 18
Douglas – 69
Edwards – 5
Ellis – 12
Ellsworth – 2
Finney – 1,488
Ford – 1,823
Franklin – 35
Geary – 18
Gove – 1
Grant – 17
Gray – 22
Greenwood – 9
Hamilton – 22
Harper – 2
Harvey – 13
Haskell – 22
Hodgeman – 5
Jackson – 103
Jefferson – 22
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 939
Kearny – 45
Kiowa – 3
Labette – 22
Lane – 4
Leavenworth – 1,100
Linn – 10
Lyon – 438
Marion – 7
McPherson – 30
Meade – 30
Miami – 7
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 19
Morris – 5
Morton – 6
Nemaha – 19
Neosho – 2
Ness – 4
Norton – 2
Osage – 8
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Pawnee – 2
Phillips – 2
Pottawatomie – 30
Pratt – 2
Reno – 53
Republic – 4
Rice – 4
Riley – 67
Rooks – 8
Saline – 30
Scott – 14
Sedgwick – 624
Seward – 889
Shawnee – 336
Sheridan – 2
Sherman – 7
Smith – 2
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 9
Stevens – 29
Sumner – 8
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 31
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 1,508
For more information visit the KDHE website.