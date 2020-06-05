Kansas sees 232 COVID-19 related deaths, 10,393 positive cases

Kansas has 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 223 more positive cases than the state did on June 3, says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 update.

The state is currently at 232 coronavirus related deaths and 10,393 positive cases.

County breakdown is as follows:

Anderson – 1

Atchison – 23

Barber – 1

Barton – 44

Bourbon – 8

Brown – 7

Butler – 40

Chase – 3

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 10

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 32

Clay – 6

Cloud – 5

Coffey – 50

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 17

Crawford – 6

Dickinson – 5

Doniphan – 18

Douglas – 69

Edwards – 5

Ellis – 12

Ellsworth – 2

Finney – 1,488

Ford – 1,823

Franklin – 35

Geary – 18

Gove – 1

Grant – 17

Gray – 22

Greenwood – 9

Hamilton – 22

Harper – 2

Harvey – 13

Haskell – 22

Hodgeman – 5

Jackson – 103

Jefferson – 22

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 939

Kearny – 45

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 22

Lane – 4

Leavenworth – 1,100

Linn – 10

Lyon – 438

Marion – 7

McPherson – 30

Meade – 30

Miami – 7

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 19

Morris – 5

Morton – 6

Nemaha – 19

Neosho – 2

Ness – 4

Norton – 2

Osage – 8

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Pawnee – 2

Phillips – 2

Pottawatomie – 30

Pratt – 2

Reno – 53

Republic – 4

Rice – 4

Riley – 67

Rooks – 8

Saline – 30

Scott – 14

Sedgwick – 624

Seward – 889

Shawnee – 336

Sheridan – 2

Sherman – 7

Smith – 2

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 9

Stevens – 29

Sumner – 8

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 31

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 1,508

For more information visit the KDHE website.

