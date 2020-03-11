Kansas schools consider future possibility of closing due to virus

The spread of coronavirus has some communities raising the possibility of closing schools to contain it.

Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards said it would raise a lot of questions. Local contracts and leave policies would govern who would and would not be paid. Online teaching could be an option, but students would need to have internet access.

"It's not uncommon for schools to be unexpectedly closed due to weather for a day or two. Occasionally of course we have a natural disaster that a single district has to deal with. [But] if you were looking at actually closing school for several weeks, which has been talked about, that's uncharted territory," Tallman said. He added that many students rely on schools for meals, and closing would impact working parents.