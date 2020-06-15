Kansas rises to 245 COVID-19 related deaths, 11,419 positive cases

Statewide COVID-19 related deaths have risen to 245 in the state of Kansas, with 11,419 positive cases says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE says Kansas now has 245 deaths, which is five more from Friday, June 12, and an increase of 372 positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 11,419 positives.

County counts are as follows:

Anderson – 1

Atchison – 26

Barber – 1

Barton – 48

Bourbon – 8

Brown – 10

Butler – 41

Chase – 3

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 15

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 7

Cloud – 5

Coffey – 52

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 41

Crawford – 96

Dickinson – 6

Doniphan – 20

Douglas – 85

Edwards – 5

Ellis – 15

Ellsworth – 3

Finney – 1,508

Ford – 1,882

Franklin – 51

Geary – 24

Gove – 1

Grant – 17

Gray – 23

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 31

Harper – 2

Harvey – 14

Haskell – 22

Hodgeman – 6

Jackson – 103

Jefferson – 23

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 1,106

Kearny – 46

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 27

Lane – 4

Leavenworth – 1,109

Linn – 13

Lyon – 465

Marion – 7

McPherson – 39

Meade – 30

Miami – 14

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 22

Morris – 5

Morton – 6

Nemaha – 21

Neosho – 8

Ness – 4

Norton – 3

Osage – 10

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 2

Pottawatomie – 38

Pratt – 2

Reno – 57

Republic – 4

Rice – 4

Riley – 78

Rooks – 7

Saline – 37

Scott – 16

Sedgwick – 760

Seward – 907

Shawnee – 461

Sheridan – 2

Sherman – 7

Smith – 2

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 9

Stevens – 30

Sumner – 10

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 31

Washington – 1

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 1,736

