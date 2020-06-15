Kansas rises to 245 COVID-19 related deaths, 11,419 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Statewide COVID-19 related deaths have risen to 245 in the state of Kansas, with 11,419 positive cases says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The KDHE says Kansas now has 245 deaths, which is five more from Friday, June 12, and an increase of 372 positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 11,419 positives.
County counts are as follows:
Anderson – 1
Atchison – 26
Barber – 1
Barton – 48
Bourbon – 8
Brown – 10
Butler – 41
Chase – 3
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 15
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 34
Clay – 7
Cloud – 5
Coffey – 52
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 41
Crawford – 96
Dickinson – 6
Doniphan – 20
Douglas – 85
Edwards – 5
Ellis – 15
Ellsworth – 3
Finney – 1,508
Ford – 1,882
Franklin – 51
Geary – 24
Gove – 1
Grant – 17
Gray – 23
Greenwood – 11
Hamilton – 31
Harper – 2
Harvey – 14
Haskell – 22
Hodgeman – 6
Jackson – 103
Jefferson – 23
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 1,106
Kearny – 46
Kiowa – 3
Labette – 27
Lane – 4
Leavenworth – 1,109
Linn – 13
Lyon – 465
Marion – 7
McPherson – 39
Meade – 30
Miami – 14
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 22
Morris – 5
Morton – 6
Nemaha – 21
Neosho – 8
Ness – 4
Norton – 3
Osage – 10
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Pawnee – 3
Phillips – 2
Pottawatomie – 38
Pratt – 2
Reno – 57
Republic – 4
Rice – 4
Riley – 78
Rooks – 7
Saline – 37
Scott – 16
Sedgwick – 760
Seward – 907
Shawnee – 461
Sheridan – 2
Sherman – 7
Smith – 2
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 9
Stevens – 30
Sumner – 10
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 31
Washington – 1
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 1,736
