Kansas revenue impact could be over a billion dollars due to COVID-19

The Kansas Legislative Research Department is estimating that Kansas will lose over a billion dollars over the next two fiscal years due to the Coronavirus.

According to a report filed Monday, figures they have come up with so far for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 is $1.272 billion.

Total tax income will decrease $1.365 billion.

Here is their breakdown for fiscal year 2020:

“For FY 2020, the estimate was decreased by $826.9 million, or 10.8 percent, below the November estimate. The estimate for total taxes was decreased by $815.6 million, while the estimate for other revenues was decreased by $11.3 million. The overall revised estimate of $6.825 billion represents a 7.4 percent decrease below final FY 2019 receipts.”

And for fiscal year 2021:

“The revised estimate for FY 2021 is $7.231 billion, which is $445.0 million, or 5.8 percent, below the previous estimate. The estimate for total taxes was decreased by $549.4 million, while the estimate for other revenues was increased by $104.4 million. The revised forecast for FY 2021 represents a 5.9 percent increase above the newly revised FY 2020 figure.”

