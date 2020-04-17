Kansas rehab worker showed up sick

The Wyandotte County-Kansas City health department announced an increase of four deaths Thursday on top of three Wednesday at Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation. A total of 116 residents and staff have tested positive at the facility, making it the state’s largest cluster.

A new health department report shows a staff member at the facility started displaying symptoms of the coronavirus around March 24, and went to work on March 27 and 28 with a cough and fever. The report said the employee was allowed to work without appropriate personal protective equipment.

The worker then went to the emergency room on March 29, and the COVID-19 test came back positive the next day. But health officials didn’t confirm until April 3 that the employee worked at Riverbend. By then, residents were getting sick.

Janell Friesen, a spokeswoman for the joint city-county health department, said that it appears a number of people may have been exposed when the employee went to work with symptoms. But she noted that the department is still investigating to see if there may have been an earlier instance of exposure.

“Unfortunately, any setting where many people are grouped together increases the risk of spread, and the risk for serious illness is especially high for older adults and people with underlying health conditions, like many of the residents in a facility like this,” she said in a written statement.

A statement posted on the facility’s website said coronavirus-infected patients on one floor have been “fully stabilized,” while they are hopeful the others will be stabilized soon. They said plans are being made to return hospitalized patients to the home.