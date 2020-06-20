Kansas receives praise for new Leavenworth Penitentiary Project

Senator Jerry Moran says Kansas is being recognized for the state’s new Leavenworth Penitentiary project.

Senator Jerry Moran says the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth received $356 million to build a new Federal Correctional Institute and a satellite Federal Prison Camp in Leavenworth.

Moran says the funding announcement has been praised by leaders in Leavenworth, Kansas City and Federal officials.

“Today is an exciting and important day in the history of the First City of Kansas,” says Leavenworth Mayor Mike Griswold. “The announcement of a plan to construct a new prison to replace the current U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth represents a continuation of the City's century (+) long relationship with our great federal partner, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). The city values this relationship and wishes to thank BOP leadership for their expertise and professionalism in the years leading up to this moment.”

Griswold says Moran has championed the new prison in Congress and is grateful for his due diligence, perseverance and ability to keep all parties informed and moving forward. He says that the Leavenworth community is grateful to Moran for his leadership and work that will benefit the city, county, state and nation.

“The construction of a new penitentiary and the extraordinary level of capital investment will mean hundreds of construction jobs for Leavenworth and the retention of more than 300 employees at the new facility for many years to come,” says Steve Jack, Executive Director of Leavenworth County Development Corporation. “Credit to Sen. Moran’s leadership and the City of Leavenworth’s consistent communications that federal expenditures in Leavenworth are solid investments.”

The project is being praised in the Kansas City area for the modernization effort of the prison.

“After nearly 20 years of preparation, I am pleased this project is now fully funded and I look forward to breaking ground in the near future,” says Senator Moran. “This project will bring the Leavenworth prison system into the 21st century, while also providing hundreds of jobs during the multi-year construction of the facilities. At a time when federal prisons are closing around the country, this project will secure jobs for Kansans for decades. This is one of the largest federal projects undertaken in Kansas in the last few years, and I will continue to work with the city of Leavenworth and the Federal Bureau of Prisons to get this project to completion. Leavenworth officials have worked hard to get us to this point and a lot of credit and accolades go to Mayor Griswold, City Manager Kramer and those who preceded them.”

For more information on the new Leavenworth Correctional Institute visit Senator Moran’s website.

