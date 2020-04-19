Kansas receives new PPE supplies, to expand COVID-19 testing

Governor Laura Kelly announced Sunday that Kansas has received new personal protective equipment, and will begin expanding COVID-19 testing in certain counties.

“I want to thank our federal partners for their ongoing efforts to help our state response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said. “I particularly appreciate the assistance from Senator Pat Roberts and Senator Jerry Moran.”

Expanded testing will begin in Finney, Ford, Lyon and Seward Counties.

“In order to fight this pandemic, collaboration at the state, local and federal level is paramount,” Dr. Lee Norman, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary, said. “Expanded testing and additional supplies from the federal level will equip and inform our state and local health officials as they work to protect the health of Kansans.”

KDHE is working with the CDC to test and contain clusters of coronavirus cases in Kansas that are centered around food and meat processing facilities.

According to a release sent by the governor, plants in southwest Kansas account for 25-30% of the country's beef processing.

Since the beginning weeks of the outbreak in Kansas, the state has struggled to get supplies needed for testing and treatment of COVID-19.

Kansas received an allocation of the Strategic National Stockpile in late March.