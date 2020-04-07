Kansas receives nearly 300,000 masks from national stockpile

Nearly 300,000 masks are among items headed across Kansas from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The Kansas Adjutant General's Office provided additional details on what personal protective equipment Kansas received, in response to a request from 13 NEWS.

Kansas received 90 percent of its share over the weekend, and began distributing it to the counties.

The Kansas Adjutant General's Office said the delivery included 21,000 gowns; 50,000 face shields; 174,000 gloves; 156 coveralls; and 290,000 masks.

The Adjutant General's Office declined to say exactly what each county received, citing security measures. They have said it was allocated based on population.

Shawnee Co. COVID-19 incident commander Dusty Nichols also declined to reveal what Shawnee Co. received from the stockpile. He did tell 13 NEWS it is not enough to cover current shortages. He said most requests are for gloves, masks, gowns, and face shields.

Nichols said the county is exploring options for getting more PPE.