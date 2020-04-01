Kansas receives "C-" in social distancing report card

Many people don't seem to be making the grade when it comes following orders to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Unacast, a company that tracks human mobility data, used GPS information from mobile devices to track changes in how much people are moving around.. They issued a report card and corresponding map, giving grades on both a statewide and county-by-county basis.

Overall, the U.S. earned a "C." Michigan, New York, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. earned the highest grades of "A-."

Kansas got a "C-."

At the county level, Johnson and Riley counties were the only locations to earn "A-."

Shawnee Co. earned a "C," while Lyon and Coffey counties were among those graded "F."

You can find the complete social distancing report card "a href="https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard">by clicking here.