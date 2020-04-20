Kansas receives $6 million to address coronavirus

The state of Kansas received $6 million to address the coronavirus.

The funds come in Department of Justice grants under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.

$3.2 million has also been allocated to local jurisdictions in the state.

US Attorney Stephen McAllister says the money can be used for overtime, protective supplies, and addressing inmate needs.

“This money can be used to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus,” said McAllister. “That includes overtime, supplies such as gloves, masks and sanitizer and addressing the medical needs of inmates in prisons, jails and detention centers.”

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs, said. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”