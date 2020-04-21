Kansas receives $53 million from tobacco settlement

Kansas received $53 million from its annual tobacco settlement payment.

Every year, the state receives a payment from participating tobacco manufacturers. The settlement payments are intended to offset the costs of tobacco-related illness suffered by Kansans through funding government-paid medical benefits.

According to the Attorney General, Kansas has received $1.24 billion since the payments began in 1999.

The settlement was a result of a 46-state lawsuit against tobacco companies in the 1990s.