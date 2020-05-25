Kansas reaches over 9,000 positive COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas currently has 9,218 positive cases of COVID-19, this is an increase of 260 cases since Friday, May 22.
Kansas is at 800 hospitalizations, 188 deaths and 72,181 negative tests.
Cases by county:
Anderson – 1
Atchison – 20
Barber – 1
Barton – 37
Bourbon – 7
Brown – 6
Butler – 29
Chase – 4
Chautauqua - 4
Cherokee – 9
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 31
Clay – 5
Cloud – 4
Comanche – 1
Coffey – 50
Cowley – 4
Crawford – 6
Dickinson – 3
Doniphan – 12
Douglas – 63
Edwards – 5
Ellis – 9
Ellsworth – 2
Finney – 1,413
Ford – 1,607
Franklin – 33
Geary – 16
Gove – 2
Grant – 17
Gray – 22
Greenwood – 3
Hamilton – 12
Harper – 1
Harvey – 13
Haskell – 18
Hodgeman – 1
Jackson – 89
Jefferson – 22
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 765
Kearny – 40
Kiowa – 2
Labette – 22
Lane – 3
Leavenworth – 1,065
Linn – 7
Lyon – 379
Osage – 7
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Marion – 7
McPherson – 27
Meade – 24
Miami – 7
Mitchell – 3
Montgomery – 19
Morris – 4
Morton – 4
Nemaha – 13
Neosho – 2
Ness – 1
Norton – 2
Phillips – 2
Pottawatomie – 25
Pratt – 1
Republic – 4
Reno – 52
Rice – 4
Riley – 62
Rooks – 7
Saline – 28
Scott – 13
Sedgwick – 537
Seward – 822
Shawnee – 265
Sheridan – 2
Sherman – 6
Smith – 2
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 8
Stevens – 27
Sumner – 6
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 30
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
For more information go to the KDHE website.