Kansas reaches over 9,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Kansas currently has 9,218 positive cases of COVID-19, this is an increase of 260 cases since Friday, May 22.

Kansas is at 800 hospitalizations, 188 deaths and 72,181 negative tests.

Cases by county:

Anderson – 1

Atchison – 20

Barber – 1

Barton – 37

Bourbon – 7

Brown – 6

Butler – 29

Chase – 4

Chautauqua - 4

Cherokee – 9

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 31

Clay – 5

Cloud – 4

Comanche – 1

Coffey – 50

Cowley – 4

Crawford – 6

Dickinson – 3

Doniphan – 12

Douglas – 63

Edwards – 5

Ellis – 9

Ellsworth – 2

Finney – 1,413

Ford – 1,607

Franklin – 33

Geary – 16

Gove – 2

Grant – 17

Gray – 22

Greenwood – 3

Hamilton – 12

Harper – 1

Harvey – 13

Haskell – 18

Hodgeman – 1

Jackson – 89

Jefferson – 22

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 765

Kearny – 40

Kiowa – 2

Labette – 22

Lane – 3

Leavenworth – 1,065

Linn – 7

Lyon – 379

Osage – 7

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Marion – 7

McPherson – 27

Meade – 24

Miami – 7

Mitchell – 3

Montgomery – 19

Morris – 4

Morton – 4

Nemaha – 13

Neosho – 2

Ness – 1

Norton – 2

Phillips – 2

Pottawatomie – 25

Pratt – 1

Republic – 4

Reno – 52

Rice – 4

Riley – 62

Rooks – 7

Saline – 28

Scott – 13

Sedgwick – 537

Seward – 822

Shawnee – 265

Sheridan – 2

Sherman – 6

Smith – 2

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 8

Stevens – 27

Sumner – 6

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 30

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

