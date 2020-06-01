Kansas reaches 217 deaths and over 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas has climbed to 217 deaths and over 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19.
As of 9 a.m., June 1, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its updated numbers for the state.
There are currently 217 deaths, an increase of 9 since Friday, May 29. There are 10,011 cases, an increase of 292 positive cases.
County counts are as follows:
Anderson – 1
Atchison – 22
Barber – 1
Barton – 44
Bourbon – 8
Brown – 6
Butler – 37
Chase – 4
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 10
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 33
Clay – 5
Cloud – 5
Coffey – 50
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 10
Crawford – 6
Dickinson – 4
Doniphan – 17
Douglas – 67
Edwards – 5
Ellis – 10
Ellsworth – 2
Finney – 1,470
Ford – 1,790
Franklin – 39
Geary – 18
Gove – 1
Grant – 17
Gray – 22
Greenwood – 8
Hamilton – 20
Harper – 2
Harvey – 13
Haskell – 21
Hodgeman – 5
Jackson – 98
Jefferson – 22
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 877
Kearny – 45
Kiowa – 2
Labette – 23
Lane – 3
Leavenworth – 1,093
Linn – 10
Lyon – 419
Marion – 7
McPherson – 28
Meade – 31
Miami – 7
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 20
Morris – 5
Morton – 6
Nemaha – 16
Neosho – 2
Ness – 3
Norton – 2
Osage – 7
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Phillips – 2
Pottawatomie – 27
Pratt – 2
Reno – 51
Republic – 4
Rice – 4
Riley – 64
Rooks – 7
Saline – 28
Scott – 14
Sedgwick – 582
Seward – 872
Shawnee – 328
Sheridan – 2
Sherman – 7
Smith – 2
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 10
Stevens – 29
Sumner – 8
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 31
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 1,407
