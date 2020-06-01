Kansas reaches 217 deaths and over 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19

Kansas has climbed to 217 deaths and over 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

As of 9 a.m., June 1, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its updated numbers for the state.

There are currently 217 deaths, an increase of 9 since Friday, May 29. There are 10,011 cases, an increase of 292 positive cases.

County counts are as follows:

Anderson – 1

Atchison – 22

Barber – 1

Barton – 44

Bourbon – 8

Brown – 6

Butler – 37

Chase – 4

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 10

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 33

Clay – 5

Cloud – 5

Coffey – 50

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 10

Crawford – 6

Dickinson – 4

Doniphan – 17

Douglas – 67

Edwards – 5

Ellis – 10

Ellsworth – 2

Finney – 1,470

Ford – 1,790

Franklin – 39

Geary – 18

Gove – 1

Grant – 17

Gray – 22

Greenwood – 8

Hamilton – 20

Harper – 2

Harvey – 13

Haskell – 21

Hodgeman – 5

Jackson – 98

Jefferson – 22

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 877

Kearny – 45

Kiowa – 2

Labette – 23

Lane – 3

Leavenworth – 1,093

Linn – 10

Lyon – 419

Marion – 7

McPherson – 28

Meade – 31

Miami – 7

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 20

Morris – 5

Morton – 6

Nemaha – 16

Neosho – 2

Ness – 3

Norton – 2

Osage – 7

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Phillips – 2

Pottawatomie – 27

Pratt – 2

Reno – 51

Republic – 4

Rice – 4

Riley – 64

Rooks – 7

Saline – 28

Scott – 14

Sedgwick – 582

Seward – 872

Shawnee – 328

Sheridan – 2

Sherman – 7

Smith – 2

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 10

Stevens – 29

Sumner – 8

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 31

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 1,407

For more information visit the KDHE website.

