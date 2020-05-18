Kansas reaches more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW)-- Kansas has reached more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 today, Monday, May 18.
As of Monday, May 18, the number of positive cases in the state of Kansas are 8,340. There are 740 hospitalizations and 173 deaths.
Kansas has tested 58,650 residents have tested negative for the virus.
County by County break down:
Anderson County 1
Atchison County 15
Barber County 1
Barton County 31
Bourbon County 6
Brown County 5
Butler County 23
Chase County 3
Chautauqua County 4
Cherokee County 8
Cheyenne County 2
Clark County 21
Clay County 5
Cloud County 4
Coffey County 50
Cowley County 4
Crawford County 6
Dickinson County 2
Doniphan County 9
Douglas County 61
Edwards County 5
Ellis County 9
Ellsworth County 2
Finney County 1,281
Ford County 1,403
Franklin County 32
Geary County 16
Gove County 1
Grant County 14
Gray County 14
Greenwood County 3
Hamilton County 11
Harper County 1
Harvey County 14
Haskell County 16
Jackson County 28
Jefferson County 20
Jewell County 4
Johnson County 666
Kearny County 38
Kiowa County 2
Labette County 23
Leavenworth County 1,051
Linn County 7
Lyon County 359
Marion County 7
McPherson County 26
Meade County 22
Miami County 6
Mitchell County 3
Montgomery County 19
Morris County 3
Morton County 4
Nemaha County 3
Neosho County 2
Ness County 1
Norton County 2
Osage County 7
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 4
Phillips County 2
Pottawatomie County 23
Pratt County 1
Reno County 51
Republic County 4
Rice County 4
Riley County 62
Rooks County 7
Saline County 28
Scott County 12
Sedgwick County 512
Seward County 780
Shawnee County 198
Sheridan County 2
Sherman County 6
Smith County 2
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 8
Stevens County 26
Sumner County 6
Wabaunsee County 28
Wilson County 1
Woodson County 6
Wyandotte County 1,178
Total 8,340