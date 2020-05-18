Kansas reaches more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases

Kansas has reached more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 today, Monday, May 18.

As of Monday, May 18, the number of positive cases in the state of Kansas are 8,340. There are 740 hospitalizations and 173 deaths.

Kansas has tested 58,650 residents have tested negative for the virus.

County by County break down:

Anderson County 1

Atchison County 15

Barber County 1

Barton County 31

Bourbon County 6

Brown County 5

Butler County 23

Chase County 3

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 8

Cheyenne County 2

Clark County 21

Clay County 5

Cloud County 4

Coffey County 50

Cowley County 4

Crawford County 6

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 9

Douglas County 61

Edwards County 5

Ellis County 9

Ellsworth County 2

Finney County 1,281

Ford County 1,403

Franklin County 32

Geary County 16

Gove County 1

Grant County 14

Gray County 14

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 11

Harper County 1

Harvey County 14

Haskell County 16

Jackson County 28

Jefferson County 20

Jewell County 4

Johnson County 666

Kearny County 38

Kiowa County 2

Labette County 23

Leavenworth County 1,051

Linn County 7

Lyon County 359

Marion County 7

McPherson County 26

Meade County 22

Miami County 6

Mitchell County 3

Montgomery County 19

Morris County 3

Morton County 4

Nemaha County 3

Neosho County 2

Ness County 1

Norton County 2

Osage County 7

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 4

Phillips County 2

Pottawatomie County 23

Pratt County 1

Reno County 51

Republic County 4

Rice County 4

Riley County 62

Rooks County 7

Saline County 28

Scott County 12

Sedgwick County 512

Seward County 780

Shawnee County 198

Sheridan County 2

Sherman County 6

Smith County 2

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 8

Stevens County 26

Sumner County 6

Wabaunsee County 28

Wilson County 1

Woodson County 6

Wyandotte County 1,178

Total 8,340

