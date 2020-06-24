Kansas reaches 261 COVID-19 deaths, 12,970 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas has 261 COVID-19 related deaths and 12,970 positive cases of the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has 261 deaths, which is two more than Monday, June 22, and 12,970 positive cases of COVID-19, which is 505 more cases than Monday.
There have been 1,082 hospitalizations and 148,735 negative tests according to the KDHE.
County counts are as follows:
Allen – 1
Anderson – 3
Atchison – 27
Barber – 1
Barton – 53
Bourbon – 12
Brown – 11
Butler – 52
Chase – 4
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 20
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 34
Clay – 6
Cloud – 8
Coffey – 53
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 61
Crawford – 220
Dickinson – 8
Doniphan – 25
Douglas – 106
Edwards – 6
Ellis – 17
Ellsworth – 3
Finney – 1,528
Ford – 1,963
Franklin – 65
Geary – 34
Gove – 1
Grant – 34
Gray – 24
Greenwood – 11
Hamilton – 32
Harper – 2
Harvey – 26
Haskell – 23
Hodgeman – 9
Jackson – 105
Jefferson – 25
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 1,409
Kearny – 47
Kiowa – 3
Labette – 50
Lane – 5
Leavenworth – 1,137
Linn – 13
Logan – 1
Lyon – 481
Marshall – 1
Marion – 9
McPherson – 50
Meade – 30
Miami – 18
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 25
Morris – 5
Morton – 6
Nemaha – 23
Neosho – 17
Ness – 4
Norton – 3
Osage – 10
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Pawnee – 3
Phillips – 3
Pottawatomie – 54
Pratt – 6
Reno – 67
Republic – 4
Rice – 4
Riley – 152
Rooks – 7
Saline – 66
Scott – 16
Sedgwick – 974
Seward – 939
Shawnee – 543
Sheridan – 3
Sherman – 7
Smith – 3
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 10
Stevens – 30
Sumner – 10
Thomas – 14
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 33
Washington – 1
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 2,030
For more information visit the KDHE website.