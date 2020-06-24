Kansas reaches 261 COVID-19 deaths, 12,970 positive cases

Kansas has 261 COVID-19 related deaths and 12,970 positive cases of the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has 261 deaths, which is two more than Monday, June 22, and 12,970 positive cases of COVID-19, which is 505 more cases than Monday.

There have been 1,082 hospitalizations and 148,735 negative tests according to the KDHE.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 1

Anderson – 3

Atchison – 27

Barber – 1

Barton – 53

Bourbon – 12

Brown – 11

Butler – 52

Chase – 4

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 20

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 6

Cloud – 8

Coffey – 53

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 61

Crawford – 220

Dickinson – 8

Doniphan – 25

Douglas – 106

Edwards – 6

Ellis – 17

Ellsworth – 3

Finney – 1,528

Ford – 1,963

Franklin – 65

Geary – 34

Gove – 1

Grant – 34

Gray – 24

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 32

Harper – 2

Harvey – 26

Haskell – 23

Hodgeman – 9

Jackson – 105

Jefferson – 25

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 1,409

Kearny – 47

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 50

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,137

Linn – 13

Logan – 1

Lyon – 481

Marshall – 1

Marion – 9

McPherson – 50

Meade – 30

Miami – 18

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 25

Morris – 5

Morton – 6

Nemaha – 23

Neosho – 17

Ness – 4

Norton – 3

Osage – 10

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 3

Pottawatomie – 54

Pratt – 6

Reno – 67

Republic – 4

Rice – 4

Riley – 152

Rooks – 7

Saline – 66

Scott – 16

Sedgwick – 974

Seward – 939

Shawnee – 543

Sheridan – 3

Sherman – 7

Smith – 3

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 10

Stevens – 30

Sumner – 10

Thomas – 14

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 33

Washington – 1

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 2,030

For more information visit the KDHE website.

