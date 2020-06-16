Kansas ranks top 25 worst states for student debt

Kansas ranks 21st in states where student debt weighs the heaviest according to a LendingTree analysis.

According to LendingTree Student Loan Hero Kansas ranks in the top 25 states with the largest student debt burden. The lending company says 27% of residents on average, owe over $20,000 in debt, while 113% of Kansans are delinquent on educational loans.

Student Loan Hero says it used three key student debt metrics to analyze the debt crisis in the United States: percent of residents with education debt, median balance per borrower and rate of delinquency.

Student Loan Hero found that Georgia ranked worst in each of the metrics analyzed, only Maryland came in at a higher average balance. It say Wyoming has led the nation with the least amount of student debt, 19% of residents have education debt checking in at a little over $17,000 per resident.

For more information on the study or to see where other states ranked visit Studentloanhero.com.

