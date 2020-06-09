Kansas ranks 6th in the nation for essential businesses

Kansas ranks 6th in the nation for the state with the most essential businesses according to a report from Lending Tree.

Lending Tree says that they analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s County Business Patterns Survey which allowed them to measure the states with the most essential businesses.

The study found that Kansas is 6th in the rankings coming up with over 80% of businesses considered essential in the state.

The study also found that Maryland ranks first with over 81% of businesses considered essential, this may be due to the large amount of restaurants and doctors’ offices says the report.

The report says that Washington D.C. falls in dead lasts with less than 73% of businesses considered essential. Lending Tree says that the high density of at-risk and nonessential businesses may be the reason for such a low ranking for the nation’s capital.

For more information on the study visit the Lending Tree website.

