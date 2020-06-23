Kansas ranks #11 in states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions

Kansas sits in 11th place in states with fewest coronavirus restrictions according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub says in order to see which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions it compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. looking at 16 key metrics.

The company says the data sets went from child-care programs and restaurants reopening to shelter in place orders.

Face mask requirements, travel restrictions, military travel restrictions, mass gathering restrictions, school restarts, restaurants and bars reopening, state guidance on customer health checks at restaurants, reopening nonessential businesses, temperature screenings, child care programs reopening, shelter in place orders, multistate agreements to reopen, suspension or postponement of legislative sessions, state court closure or suspension, elective surgeries and medical procedures and assisted living facility guidance were the factors that went into making the rankings.

WalletHub says regarding these factors Kansas ranked 11 out of 51 while South Dakota was first and New Mexico was last.

Other notable findings are that Oklahoma moved from 34 to 9, Georgia moved from 39 to 18 and Florida moved from 12 to 23 says the company.