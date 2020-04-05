Kansas portion of Strategic National Stockpile has been delivered

The Adjutant General's Department of Kansas announced FEMA has delivered Kansas portion of the Strategic National Stockpile.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management will distribute resources to all 105 counties to help communities responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the resources will be distribute starting this weekend.

The equipment included in the stockpile is:

-N95 Masks

-surgical masks

-face shields

-surgical gowns

-gloves

These materials will be distributed throughout Kansas based on each county's population.

