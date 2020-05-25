Kansas pair injured in explosion on lake Eufaula

Two Kansans were injured when their lake vessel exploded Saturday afternoon in Eufaula Cove.

According to KFOR 41-year-old Johnny Marshall and 36-year-old Ashley Jansson were riding an unknown vessel inside the cove when for unknown reasons, the vessel exploded.

Jansson was flown by Tulsa Life Flight to Hill Crest Burn Center with multiple burns and is currently listed in critical condition.

Marshall refused treatment at the scene with burns to his arms, legs and head.

The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the incident.