Kansas nursing home reaches out while COVID-19 keeps visitors from coming in

Nancy Lehman says she enjoys many activities to stay busy at Linn Community Nursing Home, where she lives. She also looks forward to visits from her daughters every week or so.

But she may not see them for awhile.

"There's absolutely no visitors," said Sarena Rosebaugh, the facility's administrator. "The only people allowed that can enter the people are staff, and for those of our residents that are on end of life care, their family can enter."

The CDC directed nursing homes to strictly limit visitors and communal activities to curb the spread of COVID-19. With guests but off, Rosebaugh and her staff got creative.

"Our whole entire team here - we call ourselves family," she said.

One idea grew from a Valentine's project. Staff posted photos to their Facebook page of residents and their love advice. This week, they did something similar, with messages letting family know they're okay.

"It is really the best way to spread really fast to the families," Daric Carpenter, CNA, said.

The response was amazing. The post quickly received dozens of comments and shares from family, friends, and people they didn't even know.

"I couldn't believe it! I was jumping up and down!" Lehman said. "When Mindy (Johnson, activities director) came in and said, Nancy can you believe, at that time, she said we had 23,000 people that have seen this and I said, 'Oh my gosh! That many people have seen my face!' I just was so excited!"

Johnson said the response from relatives who live further away was especially gratifying.

"Our residents love it, just to see family maybe comment that they hadn't talked to for a while," Johnson said.

Not only that. An anonymous donor paid to deliver a flower to each resident, and staff is helping residents stay in touch with each other, while group meals and activities also are on hold.

"They're writing letters to each other back and forth," Carpenter said. "The reaction from the residents is priceless."

Staff and residents alike say they're grateful for the community's support, as they work to look at the bright side.

"We're staying happy, and more importantly we're staying healthy and safe," Rosebaugh said.

"Try to go one day at a time and thank the Lord that we have what we have," Lehman added.

