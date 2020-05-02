Kansas now has 4,746 cases of covid-19, 131 deaths

Kansas now has 4,746 cases from 80 counties with 131 deaths as of Saturday.

KDHE reports that 541 of 3,330 cases have been hospitalized.

30,196 test conducted at KDHE and private labs have come back negative.

2,163 cases are female and there are 2,526 cases that are male, 57 unknown.

Atchison County 10

Barber County 1

Barton County 9

Bourbon County 6

Butler County 16

Chase County 1

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 8

Cheyenne County 2

Clark County 1

Clay County 4

Cloud County 4

Coffey County 48

Cowley County 2

Crawford County 6

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 4

Douglas County 51

Edwards County 4

Ellis County 8

Finney County 451

Ford County 770

Franklin County 16

Geary County 13

Gove County 1

Grant County 5

Gray County 5

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 4

Harper County 1

Harvey County 8

Haskell County 7

