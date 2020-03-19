Kansas now has 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has confirmed that as of Thursday afternoon, the state has 34 cases of coronavirus, including one death.

Johnson County still has the most cases, with 16; Wyandotte County has 8 cases, Morris and Leavenworth County each have two cases, and Butler, Cherokee, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson and Linn Counties each have one case.

Confirmed cases of the virus are expected to continue to rise as tests become more available. For the majority of people who contract the virus, symptoms are mild and most people make a full recovery.