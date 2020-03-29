Kansas now has 319 cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

The daily coronavirus update given by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) lists the positive number of coronavirus cases in the state at 319. Over 4,900 of the tests have come back negative. The death toll has risen by one to seven.

According to Wyandotte County officials, Sunday morning a man in his 90s has now died from COVID-19, raising the number of cases to 4 deaths in the county.

Johnson County has 101 cases. Wyandotte County has 55. Sedgwick County has 42. Douglas County has 23. Leavenworth County has 17. Shawnee County has 13. Coffey County has eight. Reno and Lyon County has seven. Franklin County has six. Linn County has five. Crawford has four. Bourbon, Butler, McPherson, and Montgomery Counties all have three cases. Cherokee, Mitchell and Morris Counties all have two cases. Clay, Doniphan, Finney, Gove, Harvey, Jackson, Jefferson, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Riley, Stafford, Stevens, Sumner and Woodson Counties all have one case.