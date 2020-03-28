Kansas now has 261 cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

The daily coronavirus update given by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) lists the positive number of coronavirus cases in the state at 261. Over 3,500 of the tests have come back negative. The death toll has risen by one to five.

Johnson County has 80 cases. Wyandotte County has 53. Sedgwick County has 33. Douglas County has 23. Leavenworth County has 15. Shawnee County has seven. Franklin County has six. Coffey County and Reno County both have five. Linn County and Lyon County have four. Bourbon, Butler and Crawford Counties all have three cases. Cherokee, Mitchell and Morris Counties all have two cases. Clay, Doniphan, Gove, Harvey, Jackson, Jefferson, McPherson, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Riley, Sumner and Woodson Counties all have one case.

One case in Douglas and two cases in Crawford are presumptive positive at a reference lab, but were not confirmed through the

KDHE lab, so are included in the county numbers, but not in the overall state total or demographics at this time.