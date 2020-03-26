Kansas now has 168 positive cases of coronavirus

The daily coronavirus update given by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) lists the positive number of coronavirus cases in the state at 168. Nearly 3,000 of the tests have come back negative.

Johnson County has 59 cases, Wyandotte County has 34, Sedgwick County has 16, Douglas County has 13, Leavenworth County has 12, Linn, Reno and Shawnee Counties have four each, Butler, Crawford and Lyon have three, Cherokee, Mitchell and Morris have two each, and Bourbon, Doniphan, Franklin, Jackson, Neosho, Pottawatomie, Riley, Sumner and Woodson counties all have one case.

One case in Douglas and two cases in Crawford are presumptive positive at a reference lab, but were not confirmed through the KDHE lab. Because of this, they are included in the county numbers but not the state numbers at this time.