Kansas man who created nonprofit sentenced for bank fraud

A Wichita man who admitted to creating a nonprofit, depositing fake checks and then withdrawing $2,000 in real money has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 29-year-old Nyron Bowen also was ordered Tuesday to play restitution. He previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud. In his guilty plea, Bowen admitted to depositing the forged checks into an account at Emprise Bank for a non-profit corporation he called Kids on Safe Streets. He got the cash from ATM withdrawals, causing a financial loss for the bank.