Kansas man indicted after Great Bend drug standoff

A Kansas man has been indicted on drug charges after he fled arrest in Great Bend.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Kansas man was arrested in Great Bend in September after he fled from officers was indicted on Wednesday, June 24, on drug trafficking charges.

Roosevelt Tyree Henderson IV, 32, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, says McAllister.

According to the indictment on Sept. 30, 2019, Henderson was arrested with over 3.8 lbs. of pure methamphetamine and a pistol in his possession.

The Barton County Sheriff says at the time that Henderson fled the Sheriff attempted to stop his car. Henderson then abandoned the car at a house in Great Bend and held a short standoff with officers before Henderson surrendered.

According to McAllister, if Henderson is convicted he could face no less than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $4 million on the methamphetamine charges, no less than 5 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of possession of a firearm, and up to 10 years with a fine up to $250,000 on the last count.

The Barton Co. Sheriff and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated while Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.

