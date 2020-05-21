Kansas lawmakers seek to limit Gov. Kelly's emergency powers

TOPEKA, Kan. - Kansas legislators convened for a single-day session on the coronavirus pandemic with Republican majorities determined to curb Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s power.

Lawmakers met Thursday after the GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt suggested that Kelly has been on “legally suspect” ground for three weeks.

Republican legislative leaders pushed a bill that would require Kelly to get the permission of top lawmakers to extend a state of emergency past Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.

It also would greatly limiting her power to close businesses even with an extension. Schmidt contends Kelly couldn't legally keep a state of emergency in place after May 1.

The discussions lasted late into the night. The passage of the bill determining what powers Governor Kelly will retain is left up to a special Senate committee comprised of both Democrats and Republicans.