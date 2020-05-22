Kansas high school students honored with Robert J. Dole Congressional History Prize

The 2020 Robert J. Dole Congressional History Prize was given to three deserving projects this year.

The event was held in April virtually and featured the theme “Breaking Barriers.”

“History Day competition is a great program to introduce young students to research and really delve into interesting historical topics,” says Julie Bergene, public education coordinator at the Dole Institute. “We are proud to sponsor the Robert J. Dole Congressional History Prize to inspire a new generation of leaders.”

Ella Kelly and Kylie Jones of Topeka were awarded first place for the senior group exhibit, “Spying in the Deep.” The students attend Seaman High School and are under the leadership of their teacher Nathan McAlister.

Tristan Fangman of Seaman High School in Topeka also won second place for his individual performance called “Surgeon Suffragist: The Complicated Life of Mary Walker” who is also under the leadership of McAlister.

Elizabeth Albert and Lillian Meier of Maize South Middle School, taught by AC Poynter were awarded third place for their documentary titled, “The Peace Corps: Breaking Barriers and Transforming Nations.”

The award is given to three entries at the Kansas History Day State Contest which include information about Congress in the research provided with each project. Entries that were accepted had to focus on the history of Congress as an institution, history of pieces of legislation, the actions of individual members or committees of the House of Representatives or Senate, other processes of the U.S. government or any topic that uses materials from the Dole Archives.

First place receives $150, second gets $100 while third gets $50.