Kansas has no ban on public gatherings

In a move to stop Gov. Laura Kelly from banning gatherings of 10 or more at churches, actions by the Legislative Coordinating Council also removed the ban on all gatherings in the state of Kansas.

The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 overturning the Governor’s order. The executive order that added religious gatherings to the 10 or more ban replaced her previous 10 or more ban which excluded churches and funerals.

According to Gov. Laura Kelly, she is working with her legal counsel to see what can be done to reinstate the ban of 10 or more people in the state.

“The Governor should not use this crisis, or any other crisis, as a basis to restrict our constitutional rights. My church has canceled Mass at the advice of health experts; the same advice most Kansans are now following. However, they did it with free will, not a mandate by big brother infringing on the individual freedoms given to us by our Bill of Rights,” said Sen. President Susan Wagle (R-Wichita).