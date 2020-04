Kansas now has 1,986 cases of COVID-19, and has broken the triple digit mark on deaths with 100.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 405 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Out of the testing, 16,775 have come back negative.

They released their latest numbers as of noon Monday.

Dr. Lee Norman will update the state on the latest information during a news conference set for 2:00pm with Gov. Laura Kelly.