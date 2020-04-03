Kansas has four new COVID-19-related deaths

The number of deaths in Kansas from the coronavirus has jumped to seventeen.

The latest deaths occurred in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties. That brings the total in Johnson County to seven deaths and Wyandotte County to five.

Shawnee County has seen two coronavirus deaths, and Sedgwick, Coffey and Crawford have each had one.

The majority of patients survive the virus, but it can prove fatal for some, especially at-risk individuals such as the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.