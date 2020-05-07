Kansas has 6,144 cases of COVID-19

There are now 6,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

At least 587 have been hospitalized, and 147 have died. Of the tests given, 38,678 came back negative.

Here is the county breakdown:

Atchison County 12

Barber County 1

Barton County 10

Bourbon County 6

Brown County 1

Butler County 15

Chase County 3

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 8

Cheyenne County 2

Clark County 17

Clay County 4

Cloud County 4

Coffey County 50

Cowley County 2

Crawford County 6

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 7

Douglas County 56

Edwards County 4

Ellis County 8

Ellsworth County 1

Finney County 589

Ford County 930

Franklin County 20

Geary County 15

Gove County 1

Grant County 8

Gray County 6

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 5

Harper County 1

Harvey County 9

Haskell County 9

Jackson County 2

Jefferson County 12

Jewell County 4

Johnson County 553

Kearny County 26

Kiowa County 2

Labette County 22

Leavenworth County 885

Linn County 5

Lyon County 282

Marion County 5

McPherson County 25

Meade County 16

Miami County 5

Mitchell County 3

Montgomery County 19

Morris County 3

Morton County 3

Nemaha County 1

Neosho County 2

Norton County 2

Osage County 5

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 4

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 15

Pratt County 1

Reno County 41

Republic County 4

Rice County 3

Riley County 56

Rooks County 6

Saline County 21

Scott County 2

Sedgwick County 427

Seward County 647

Shawnee County 140

Sheridan County 2

Sherman County 5

Smith County 2

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 7

Stevens County 14

Sumner County 4

Wabaunsee County 27

Wilson County 1

Woodson County 6

Wyandotte County 942