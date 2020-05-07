Kansas has 6,144 cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- There are now 6,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
At least 587 have been hospitalized, and 147 have died. Of the tests given, 38,678 came back negative.
Here is the county breakdown:
Atchison County 12
Barber County 1
Barton County 10
Bourbon County 6
Brown County 1
Butler County 15
Chase County 3
Chautauqua County 4
Cherokee County 8
Cheyenne County 2
Clark County 17
Clay County 4
Cloud County 4
Coffey County 50
Cowley County 2
Crawford County 6
Dickinson County 2
Doniphan County 7
Douglas County 56
Edwards County 4
Ellis County 8
Ellsworth County 1
Finney County 589
Ford County 930
Franklin County 20
Geary County 15
Gove County 1
Grant County 8
Gray County 6
Greenwood County 3
Hamilton County 5
Harper County 1
Harvey County 9
Haskell County 9
Jackson County 2
Jefferson County 12
Jewell County 4
Johnson County 553
Kearny County 26
Kiowa County 2
Labette County 22
Leavenworth County 885
Linn County 5
Lyon County 282
Marion County 5
McPherson County 25
Meade County 16
Miami County 5
Mitchell County 3
Montgomery County 19
Morris County 3
Morton County 3
Nemaha County 1
Neosho County 2
Norton County 2
Osage County 5
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 4
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 15
Pratt County 1
Reno County 41
Republic County 4
Rice County 3
Riley County 56
Rooks County 6
Saline County 21
Scott County 2
Sedgwick County 427
Seward County 647
Shawnee County 140
Sheridan County 2
Sherman County 5
Smith County 2
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 7
Stevens County 14
Sumner County 4
Wabaunsee County 27
Wilson County 1
Woodson County 6
Wyandotte County 942