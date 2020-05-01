Kansas has 4,449 cases of COVID-19

Kansas now has 4,449 cases of COVID-19, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. There have been 130 deaths.

At least 534 have been hospitalized for the virus. Of the tests given, 28,585 have come back negative.

Gov. Laura Kelly released her phased plans to open the state Thursday stating that testing will be the key to keeping her tentative dates in place for Phase 2 and 3.

Here is the county breakdown of the virus:

Atchison County 10

Barber County 1

Barton County 9

Bourbon County 6

Butler County 16

Chase County 1

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 8

Cheyenne County 2

Clark County 1

Clay County 4

Cloud County 4

Coffey County 48

Cowley County 2

Crawford County 6

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 3

Douglas County 51

Edwards County 4

Elk County 1

Ellis County 8

Finney County 386

Ford County 702

Franklin County 14

Geary County 14

Gove County 1

Grant County 5

Gray County 5

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 2

Harper County 1

Harvey County 7

Haskell County 7

Jackson County 2

Jefferson County 9

Jewell County 4

Johnson County 471

Kearny County 19

Kiowa County 1

Labette County 22

Leavenworth County 372

Linn County 5

Lyon County 210

Marion County 5

McPherson County 22

Meade County 6

Miami County 5

Mitchell County 3

Montgomery County 17

Morris County 3

Morton County 3

Nemaha County 1

Neosho County 2

Norton County 1

Osage County 5

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 4

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 13

Pratt County 1

Reno County 36

Republic County 4

Rice County 3

Riley County 48

Rooks County 6

Saline County 21

Scott County 1

Sedgwick County 384

Seward County 514

Shawnee County 121

Sheridan County 2

Sherman County 4

Smith County 2

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 4

Stevens County 9

Sumner County 3

Wabaunsee County 22

Wilson County 1

Woodson County 6

Wyandotte County 710

