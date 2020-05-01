Kansas has 4,449 cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas now has 4,449 cases of COVID-19, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. There have been 130 deaths.
At least 534 have been hospitalized for the virus. Of the tests given, 28,585 have come back negative.
Gov. Laura Kelly released her phased plans to open the state Thursday stating that testing will be the key to keeping her tentative dates in place for Phase 2 and 3.
Here is the county breakdown of the virus:
Atchison County 10
Barber County 1
Barton County 9
Bourbon County 6
Butler County 16
Chase County 1
Chautauqua County 4
Cherokee County 8
Cheyenne County 2
Clark County 1
Clay County 4
Cloud County 4
Coffey County 48
Cowley County 2
Crawford County 6
Dickinson County 2
Doniphan County 3
Douglas County 51
Edwards County 4
Elk County 1
Ellis County 8
Finney County 386
Ford County 702
Franklin County 14
Geary County 14
Gove County 1
Grant County 5
Gray County 5
Greenwood County 3
Hamilton County 2
Harper County 1
Harvey County 7
Haskell County 7
Jackson County 2
Jefferson County 9
Jewell County 4
Johnson County 471
Kearny County 19
Kiowa County 1
Labette County 22
Leavenworth County 372
Linn County 5
Lyon County 210
Marion County 5
McPherson County 22
Meade County 6
Miami County 5
Mitchell County 3
Montgomery County 17
Morris County 3
Morton County 3
Nemaha County 1
Neosho County 2
Norton County 1
Osage County 5
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 4
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 13
Pratt County 1
Reno County 36
Republic County 4
Rice County 3
Riley County 48
Rooks County 6
Saline County 21
Scott County 1
Sedgwick County 384
Seward County 514
Shawnee County 121
Sheridan County 2
Sherman County 4
Smith County 2
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 4
Stevens County 9
Sumner County 3
Wabaunsee County 22
Wilson County 1
Woodson County 6
Wyandotte County 710