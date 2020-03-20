Kansas has 44 cases of the coronavirus

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Dr. Lee Norman announced that the state now has 44 cases of the coronavirus, up 10 from yesterday.

He also added that the state is "precariously low" on testing kits for the virus, a problem that states across the country are running in to as more and more people come in for tests.

The majority of cases are located in Johnson County; neighboring Wyandotte County has the second highest amount.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.